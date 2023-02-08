House Republican Rants Wildly at Ex-Twitter Employees, Tells Them They’ll Be Arrested for Interfering in 2020 Election

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) told former Twitter executives testifying before Congress on Wednesday they will be arrested for having “interfered” in the 2020 presidential election.

The House Oversight Committee met to discuss “Twitter’s role in suppressing the Biden laptop story.” At issue is Twitter’s censoring of news reports about Hunter Biden’s laptop, whose contents became public before the 2020 election. It showed the now-president’s son doing drugs, as well as lewd images. Twitter censored the story on its platform before the election, citing concerns it was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

That turned out not to be true.

Four former Twitter executives testified before the committee, where Higgins claimed they will be arrested over their actions.

“Bottom line is that the FBI had the Biden crime family laptop for a year,” he said. “They knew it would hurt the Biden campaign. So, the FBI used its relationship with Twitter to suppress criminal evidence being revealed about Joe Biden one month before the 2020 elections.”

Higgins then alleged the witnesses would ultimately be jailed:

You, ladies and gentlemen interfered with the United States of America 2020 presidential election, knowingly and willingly. That’s the bad news. It’s gonna get worse because this is the investigation part. Later comes the arrests part. Your attorneys are familiar with that.

The congressman concluded by saying he wants to depose the witnesses for five hours at some point.

It is unclear which statutes Higgins believes the former executives could be prosecuted under.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

