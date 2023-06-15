Biden Snaps at Reporter Over Hunter Corruption Inquiry: ‘Why’d You Ask Such a Dumb Question?’

President Joe Biden snapped at a reporter who asked him to comment on the House GOP’s inquiry into his involvement in his son Hunter Biden’s business activity on Thursday afternoon.

“Why did the Ukraine and FBI informant file refer to you as ‘the Big Guy?'” shouted a reporter at Biden during an event on protecting consumers from hidden junk fees. “Why is that?”

“Why’d you ask such a dumb question?” shot back a visibly irritated Biden.

Reporter: “Why did the Ukraine/FBI informant file refer to you as the ‘big guy?'” Biden: “Why’d you ask such a dumb question?” pic.twitter.com/KLhHh4DAjb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 15, 2023

FBI Director Christopher Wray was forced to allow House Oversight Committee members to view a document used to record allegations of an illegal bribery scheme between the Bidens and a foreign national — an executive at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma — after Chairman James Comer (R-KY) issued a subpoena for the document.

According to the Washington Examiner, an FBI informant told authorities that the executive had boasted about paying $5 million bribes to both Bidens and referred to the then-vice president as the “big guy.” Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed earlier this week that the document also included allegations that the executive had recordings of both father and son that he planned to use to cover himself.

None of the allegations have been substantiated to date. Republicans in Congress say they’re not only investigating the extent to which they’re true, but the lengths authorities went to to substantiate them after they were initially brought to the bureau.

Biden was widely speculated to be the one being referred to as “the big guy” in an email found on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.

“To be clear, Joe Biden is the ‘big guy,’” declared Comer at a press conference last November. “This evidence raises troubling questions about whether President Biden is a national security risk and about whether he is compromised by foreign governments.”

