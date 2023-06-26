Bill Maher Praises RFK Jr. For His Stance on Vaccines: ‘That To Me, Is A Pair of Balls’

Bill Maher praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his anti-vaccine stances while condemning mainstream media for their coverage of the 2024 candidate.

The exchange took place on the Sunday edition of Maher’s podcast Club Random where Kennedy appeared as a guest to discuss his career and presidential run.

At one point, Maher talked about a New York Times article from early June that said Kennedy pushed far-right ideas and misinformation. He criticized the paper for labeling Kennedy a conspiracy theorist.

The article, titled Robert Kennedy Jr., With Musk, Pushes Right-Wing Ideas and Misinformation dove into Kennedy’s claims about vaccines and the rise of mass shootings being attributed to pharmaceutical drugs while also noting his high polling numbers in the Democratic presidential field.

“Whether you’re right or wrong, I think you’re mostly right about this issue, especially the vaccine issue,” Maher said.

“The guts and the integrity to take that stand and stick and — buy your guns. When media — you lose the New York Times, family, that to me is a pair of balls,” he added.

Kennedy thanked Maher for the compliment.

“I hope you use that in your ad,” Maher joked. “I can do another take. But I really think that was the winner.”

Kennedy has been a longtime anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist. He infamously penned a 2005 report in Rolling Stone that claimed autism was linked to vaccines — it was later retracted.

His talking points rose to new heights during the Covid pandemic when he cast doubts on Covid vaccine efficacy and compared them to the Holocaust.

