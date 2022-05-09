Dave Rubin Calls New WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a ‘Black Lesbo’ and Says ‘For That, She’s Got the Gig’

Blaze TV host Dave Rubin called the new White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a “Black lesbo” on his podcast.

On Monday’s episode of The Rubin Report, Rubin began to discuss current White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announcing her departure and introducing her successor.

“She will now be replaced by Karine Jean-Pierre,” said Rubin. “We know nothing about her other than the most important things — she’s a Black lesbo. And for that, she’s got the gig.”

“Very exciting,” he added. “She’s also married to a CNN anchor. You can’t make this stuff up. She’s married to Suzanne Malveaux who’s a CNN anchor. I did not know Suzanne is a lesbian. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.”

He continued, “You would think in terms of optics, if you were bringing in a new White House Press Secretary, you could maybe, possibly, find someone who wasn’t married to a CNN anchor.”

“Do you think that would be possible?” Rubin asked. “But, the impossible is possible with these people.”

Rubin, who is also a member of the LGBTQ community, recently received backlash from his own audience after making the announcement that he is set to welcome two children in 2022 with husband David.

Listen above via The Rubin Report.

