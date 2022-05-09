Ted Cruz Admits ‘More Than A Few Republican Senators’ Are Nervous About Electoral Implications of Overturning Roe

Ted Cruz admitted that some Republican Senators have growing concerns about the potential of Roe v. Wade being overturned and what that could mean for the party this November.

Speaking on the Friday episode of his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz, he said “I don’t know that the leak itself has a significant impact on the midterms. I do think the leak is a manifestation of how the Democrats are destroying our institutions, trying to burn them down.”

“I think that is beneficial to the midterms in terms of people realizing radicals are really in charge of this party. It’s not unlike the Antifa riots in terms of just showing that these guys are extreme and crazy,” he said.

“If the majority opinion continues to be the majority opinion, the outcome is that the court strikes down Roe v. Wade, I can tell you Democrats in Washington are holding on to that as their ‘Hail Mary’ chance to save the midterms,” Cruz added.

“I gotta tell you, more than a few Republican Senators are nervous that’s the case. There’s several of us who are conservatives who tried to make the case to the ‘Nervous Nellies’ in our conference that it’ll be ok,” he continued. “It probably won’t have much of an effect on the midterms, and to the extent it has an effect, it will be a positive effect.”

“I think you’re going to have a positive effect of people in the pro-life community who have been fighting for this for 50 years, being energized and I am hopeful that being energized is going to cause them to turn out and vote at the polls. I think that could lead to an even bigger majority in the House and the Senate,” Cruz concluded.

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz .

