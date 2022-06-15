Boebert Vows Legal Action Over ‘False and Disgusting’ Claims That She Was a ‘Paid Escort’ and Had Two Abortions

An attorney for Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) sent a letter to a political action committee vowing the congresswoman will take legal action after the PAC made salacious claims about her.

American Muckrakers PAC published a press release on Tuesday claiming Boebert “was an unlicensed, paid escort and met clients through SugarDaddyMeet.com.” The release further claimed Boebert, who is anti-abortion, had obtained two abortions.

Some left-leaning outlets ran with the report, which the PAC said is based on “an exhaustive investigation and a tip from a verified source close to this matter who has requested anonymity for fear of reprisals.”

Muckrakers published redacted images of text messages from the source, who also claimed Boebert and her husband had a “Meth drug problem” and that Boebert was also working as a stripper at the time.

Fox News Digital obtained the letter from Boebert’s attorney, who wrote that Muckrakers published “a series of false and defamatory statements” about her.

“We have irrefutable evidence that each one of these statements is patently false. You knew this though,” said the attorney. “Muckrakers published these outlandish statements knowing they were fabricated but you likely operated under the inaccurate assumption that publishing false statements against a public figure would not create legal liability.”

He called this “a costly miscalculation.”

“Partisan organizations putting out blatantly false and disgusting accusations won’t stop me from advancing freedom and conservative values,” Boebert told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com