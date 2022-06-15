Llenas Spotlights Trans Teen, Loudermilk Gives Questionable Tour | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Bryan Llenas

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas is taking a lot of heat from the right for his segment on transgender teenager Ryland Whittington.

“14-year-old Ryland Whittington is a typical southern California teenager,” Llenas reported on a network whose hosts and guests regularly disparage the transgender community.

“The only difference in Ryland’s eyes is what this family can mean to the tens of thousands of kids under 18 who identify as transgender.”

Llenas went on to share that Whittington came out as transgender at five years old, with his parents fully supporting him a few years later.

Whittington’s parents revealed that they grew to accept and support their son out of fear he would turn to self-harm, which 60 percent of trans and non-binary children engage in.

Right-wing pundits freaked out over the segment.

“This would be absolute despicable insane lunacy if I saw it on CNN or MSNBC,” tweeted Fox News regular Ben Shapiro. “To see it on Fox News is a complete betrayal of anything remotely resembling conservatism or decency.”

Shapiro proceeded to whine about the segment in a lengthy Twitter thread, going as far as to accuse Whittington’s parents of abuse.

Megyn Kelly, a former Fox News prime time host, later called the segment “irresponsible” and “dangerous” while on Newsmax.

Matt Walsh, also a Fox News regular, completely lost his mind over the segment, calling it “toxic nonsense.”

“All the parties involved should explain themselves and then they should be fired also,” Walsh added.

Ex-Fox News contributor Sebastian Gorka declared the network “DONE,” in a Truth Social post, while Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes wrote, “Fox News is cool with toddlers taking hormones.”

Kudos to Llenas for spotlighting a transgender teenager despite the backlash he surely expected would come from the segment.

The pushback from conservatives also worked to prove a crucial point of Llenas’ segment: “People are afraid of what they don’t understand.”