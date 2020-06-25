A police reform bill authored by House Democrats passed Thursday night by a 236 – 181 vote, a day after Senate Democrats blocked Sen. Tim Scott‘s (R-SC) GOP-backed bill on police reform.

Three House Republicans —Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX), and Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) — joined the entire Democratic House caucus to support the bill, which was named after George Floyd, whose alleged murder by Minneapolis police in May sparked nationwide outrage and unrest. The House bill will now head to the Senate where it is likely dead on arrival in that chamber’s Republican-led majority.

Last Wednesday, Republicans introduced legislation that would encourage police departments to end the use of chokeholds on suspects, but still allows the dangerous submission tactic if the officer deems his or her life is at stake. Senate Democrats criticized that policy as falling short of significant reform and and also opposed the GOP reform effort for failing to ban no-knock warrants — one of which was used in the police killing of Breonna Taylor — and qualified immunity for police misconduct.

In fiery speech, Scott had called out Democrats for blocking a vote and said, “Why wouldn’t you take the 80% now, see if you can win the election and add on the other 20%. You’ve got to be kidding me. Because the who matters, they cannot allow this party to be seen as a party that reaches out to all communities in this nation.”

The bill proposed by House Democrats goes further, as it outright bans chokeholds, ends qualified immunity for police, and eliminates no-knock warrants around the nation. It also helps victims of abuse from police face fewer obstacles to file civil lawsuits against specific departments.

“Today with the George Floyd justice and policing act, the House is honoring his life and the lives of all those killed by police brutality and pledging: Never again,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday. “When we pass this bill, the Senate will have a choice to honor George Floyd’s life or to do nothing,”

