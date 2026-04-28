Glenn Beck Hits Trump For Lashing Out at Jimmy Kimmel Over Melania ‘Widow’ Joke: ‘Government Should Stay Out of It’

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Pro-MAGA host Glenn Beck criticized President Donald Trump for lashing out at late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over a joke about First Lady Melania Trump — despite being in complete agreement with Trump.

Kimmel is taking heat from the right over a joke he made on Thursday, two days before the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD). During a parody WHCD roast, Kimmel remarked: “Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

The comic said on Monday that the crack “obviously was a joke about their age difference and the look of joy we see on her face every time they’re together.”

First, Melania and then Trump each lashed out at Kimmel with escalating demands for action by ABC. The president wrote, in part, that “Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC.”

Beck posted a lengthy video commentary on X/Twitter and wrote that while he found the joke worthy of firing, but that the government should stay out of it:

I want to make it really clear: If I were ABC, I would fire Jimmy Kimmel. But the government should stay completely out of this controversy. Kimmel has a right to speak and even say incredibly stupid, tasteless, and unfunny things on his show without federal crackdown. ABC has the right to air this garbage. And Disney has the right to employ him. But that doesn’t mean Kimmel SHOULD say it. It doesn’t mean ABC and Disney should do nothing. And it definitely doesn’t mean you and I have to give a dime to The Mouse. Kimmel, ABC, and Disney are proving that they don’t have any standards. They don’t care about the responsibility they have as broadcasters to not pour gasoline on a fire. But that’s not a government issue. Want to see real change? Let Disney know with your pocketbook.

In the video, Beck spent several minutes slamming Kimmel and criticizing “the left” and Hollywood, again suggesting that people vote with their wallets, and addressed Trump’s post directly:

I understand how the president feels. I happen to agree with him. However, I don’t like the idea that it is the president of the United States saying it because then it implies that he is putting pressure and everything else.

Watch above via Glenn Beck.

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