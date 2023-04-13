Jack Teixeira, the Air National Guardsman who is suspected of leaking sensitive Pentagon documents in an online gaming chat room, has been arrested by heavily-armed FBI agents.

Video aired by CNN shows the FBI tactical unit taking the 21-year old into custody at his home in Massachusetts. Teixeira is reportedly stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Teixeira can be seen with his hands on top of his head, slowly walking backward toward the agents before being surrounded and escorted toward a vehicle.

The Pentagon today called the information leak a “deliberate criminal act,” but refused to give further details on a suspect. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the arrest happened without incident and that Teixeira will appear before a U.S. District Court in Massachusetts.

Teixeira was a member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard and was identified by the New York Times as the leaker of highly classified documents that revealed damaging information on the war in Ukraine and U.S. allies, according to the NYT report.

Teixeira was the “leader of a chat group on this Discord gaming platform who was sharing highly classified documents with other members of the group,” NBC said of the NYT report. “Those documents leaked to other groups and were published in the news media and have been seen by the world.”

This is believed to be the largest intel leak in a decade.

Watch the CNN video above.

