BREAKING: Texas AG Ken Paxton Acquitted On Impeachment Articles Over Bribery & Corruption

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was acquitted on all articles of impeachment on Saturday after being accused of corruption and bribery.

MAGA Republicans and former President Donald Trump supported Paxton throughout the impeachment process. He was tried on 16 articles of impeachment related to an allegation from two whistle-blowers that the Texas politician abused his position by help real estate developer, Nate Paul, in exchange for home renovations and an extramarital affair.

Paxton, who did not attend the verdict, argued via his defense team that the evidence presented against him was circumstantial and not concrete. The House impeachment managers argued the Texas Senators should remove Paxton from office, claiming their claims of bribery and corruption had been proven.

The jury was made of 30 state senators, a majority of whom are Republican while the attorney general’s wife Sen. Angela Paxton was prohibited from voting or participating in deliberations. In order to remove Paxton from office, he would need to be found guilty on one count of the 16 articles of impeachment by at least 21 eligible senators.

Paxton had been suspended from office since he was impeached by the House in May, but now be reinstated. Republicans made up a majority of the Senators voting in the impeachment trial.

Most of the votes for impeachment received 14 in favor of removal and 16 votes against removing Paxton. However, the fourth article, regarding Paxton releasing information about law enforcement to the developer, received only two democratic votes in favor.

“They assumed that this man would run and hide,” said Paxton’s defense attorney Tony Buzbee during the closing remarks, according to The Hill. “They assumed that Attorney General Ken Paxton would resign. Well, guess what? He did not resign. He is proud and is ready to go back to work. And after this is over, I expect he will go back to work.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com