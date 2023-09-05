California Democrat Sponsoring Transgender Ballot Initiatives Tells Fox News That ‘The Party Is Just Not Listening to Us’

A California mother and Democrat sponsoring a series of ballot initiatives told Fox News that elected officials in her party were out of step with parents on issues relating to children struggling with their gender identity on Monday.

Erin Friday, the co-founder of Protect Kids California, which has filed the paperwork to hold three ballot initiatives in the Golden State, said that “this issue is affecting Democratic families and Republican families.” Her bipartisan group is seeking to ban the administration of medical care to transition children in the state, to stop biological males from participating in women’s sports, and to ensure parents are informed when a child decides to transition in school.

“Parents are losing their rights regardless of what party they’re from,” argued Friday before recalling her own experience with this phenomenon. “This came to visit my house, my child was secretly transitioned by her public school, so I know personally how important it is for parents to be involved in their children’s decisions.”

“Talking with your fellow Democrats in California, are you finding there’s a bit of a silent majority among Democrats that feel the way you feel about this?” asked Fox’s Griff Jenkins.

“Absolutely,” replied Friday. “I run a parent group and about 80% of these parents are Democrats.”

“The party is just not listening to us,” she continued. “They want to frame this in a right versus left, and this is about child safeguarding. It has nothing to do with party affiliation whatsoever.”

Last September, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill into law to encourage transgender youth to seek gender-affirming care in his state if they were not allowed to in their own.

“With the signing of this bill, California will ensure that these kids and their families can seek and obtain the medical and mental health care that they need,” said Newsom at the time.

Watch above via Fox News.

