California Republican Caught On Hot Mic Fretting About Dems Redistricting Plans

A California Republican was caught on a hot mic discussing election strategy after the state voted in favor of a new redistricting plan.

Last month, Californians overwhelmingly voted in favor of Proposition 50, which will redraw the state’s congressional map and give Democrats more seats in the House of Representatives. The redistricting plan was a direct response to similar plans that would favor Republicans in Texas. Other states have also considered the idea.

The redistricting will pit two House Republicans against one another in California. As reported by Politico last month, 41st District Rep. Ken Calvert plans to challenge 40th District Rep. Young Kim. The new District 40, the report added, will include over half of the current District 41.

On Thursday, 48th District Rep. Darrell Issa was in attendance at President Donald Trump’s peace deal signing between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Moments before the meeting began, Issa was caught on one of the pool cameras talking about the District 40 race. He seemed to suggest the Trump administration would appreciate it if Kim chose not to run, giving Calvert the new 40th District instead.

“Ken has nowhere else to go,” Issa said. “[Kim] does have a hard seat she could go to, and I know the administration would look favorably if she would do that. And then if she doesn’t win, you know, she could go to the administration for two years. With Ken, we need him exactly where he is, and most of this district is or has been his. If anyone else had a claim for it, it’d be me.” Issa, meanwhile, was reportedly considering moving to Texas to stay in Congress as his reelection bid looks unlikely, but has since poured cold water on that idea.

NEW: Caught on a pool camera before President Trump's trilateral peace deal signing, @repdarrellissa is overheard discussing CA-40 redistricting, seeming to suggest @RepYoungKim should not run against Rep. @KenCalvert. "Ken [Calvert] has nowhere else to go. She [Young Kim] does… pic.twitter.com/hZu5UNnZX2 — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) December 4, 2025

