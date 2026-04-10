Joe Scarborough Predicts Trump ‘Blowback’ Will Leave GOP a ‘Sh*t Show’ When He Leaves Office

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough warned that conservative “blowback” against President Donald Trump’s policies will leave the Republican Party a “sh*t show” when he leaves office, predicting GOP and MAGA voters will simply “stay home.”

The remarks came as the Morning Joe crew discussed and spotlighted criticism of the president spanning from within the MAGA “wing” of his party and the “mainstream element.”

The panel focused first on growing kickback over the Iran war from prominent MAGA commentators, like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, which culminated in a Thursday night scorched-earth screed from the president attacking them as well as fringe influencers Candace Owens and Alex Jones.

Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski then also read aloud a portion from Wall Street Journal columnist and former Reagan speechwriter Peggy Noonan’s scathing Friday takedown of the president’s “horrifying” online threats to destroy an entire “civilization” before Tuesday’s ceasefire was secured.

But while the firestorm from some quarters is thoroughly aimed at Trump now, Scarborough claimed that after the president ends his term, the problem won’t “hit” him but will damage the Republican Party into the future.

“I talk about the blowback from this war, the blowback from Donald Trump for the Republican Party won’t hit on Donald Trump. I mean, Donald Trump will be building libraries and golden statues, and he’ll be off flying across the world,” he said. “But for the Republicans that he leaves behind in Washington, D.C., as Aristotle would say, it’s going to be a real sh*t show, and it’s going to be ugly.”

“Did Aristotle say that?” he asked.

“No, he did not,” Brzezinski replied.

Scarborough continued: “I thought he did. OK. Maybe it was Socrates. But the problem is, again, I don’t expect my friends who voted for Donald Trump three times to run out and say, ‘We must support every Democrat in the next election,’ but I do expect a lot of them to stay home.”

“I mean, that’s what’s happening here,” he said. “When you got Tucker, when you got Megyn, when you got Peggy Noonan, we got all these other people saying this is an absolute mess, they’re not going to suddenly, you know, put on AOC bumper stickers, but they’re not going to go out and vote for this party either.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!