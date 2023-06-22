Candace Owens Peddles Cell Phone Provider as Alternative to ‘Woke’ AT&T — But It’s Still on AT&T’s Network

Daily Wire host Candace Owens peddled a cell phone provider this week as an alternative to “woke companies like AT&T.” However, the provider still runs on AT&T’s network.

“As we continue to stand strong against these woke corporations, I am always looking for alternatives that we can support that align with our values,” said Owens in a commercial. “One company that I’m proud to stand behind, and they are proud to stand behind us as well, is PureTalk.”

The Daily Wire's Candace Owens is now pushing an alternative cell phone carrier to "the woke companies like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile" pic.twitter.com/VPU2zivGkA — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) June 22, 2023

She continued:

PureTalk is veteran-owned and has a 100% American workforce. They share our values, which is why PureTalk is the official cellphone wireless partner of the Daily Wire. That’s not the only reason. We checked the coverage, it’s the most dependable 5G network in the United States. They’re top-tier but at a fraction of the cost of the woke companies like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

Social media users, however, were quick to point out that PureTalk still operates on AT&T’s network.

Journalist Matt Binder pointed to one source which read, “Pure TalkUSA operates as an AT&T MVNO, which means that if you signup for a plan with Pure TalkUSA you will get service on AT&T’s network.”

In January, former President Donald Trump lashed out at AT&T for dropping Newsmax from DIRECTV:

WOW. AT&T DIRECTV REMOVES NEWSMAX FROM ITS CHANNEL LINEUP. This disgusting move comes after “deplatforming” OAN last year. The Radical Left seems to have taken over the mind and soul of AT&T. This is a big blow to the Republican Party, and to America itself. For DIRECTV to drop very popular NEWSMAX, without explanation, will not be accepted. I, for one, will be dropping all association with AT&T and DIRECTV, and I have plenty. This is just one of many reasons why we must WIN IN 2024!!!

Last year, Patriot Mobile — another alternative mobile provider marketed towards conservatives — also sparked controversy after it was found to be operating on T-Mobile’s networks.

At the time, Patriot Mobile defended its relationship with the “Big Mobile” companies, saying, “We lease ATT & T-Mobile towers at wholesale prices – as all small wireless companies do as big mobile has monopolized the cell phone towers in US. HOWEVER, a portion of every dollar we earns goes to support conservative causes & the profits AREN’T going to Big Mobile.”

