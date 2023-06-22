Jessica Tarlov Tells SF-Bashing DeSantis, ‘Get Your House in Order,’ Cites ‘Murder Capital’ of Florida

Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov implored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “get your house in order” before he bashes San Francisco for its crime and homelessness problems.

DeSantis recorded a video on the streets of San Francisco to report firsthand on the decay he said was brought about by Democrats.

“We saw people defecating on the street, we saw people using heroin, we saw people smoking crack cocaine,” DeSantis said. “The city is not vibrant anymore; it’s really collapsed because of leftist policies.”

Tarlov said DeSantis should pay attention to Florida cities like Jacksonville, which has high murder and homelessness rates – that recently flipped “a long-held Republican seat.”

“Ron DeSantis helps himself in doing this, obviously,” she said, as he looked to bolster his presidential campaign that is firmly behind Donald Trump. “But he ignores the fact that Florida has the third highest homeless population in the country, behind California, which also has a population double the size of Florida — and behind New York…He has the number three highest homeless population. He’s not talking about that. He’s not talking about the homicide rate in a city like Jacksonville, and what his plan is to fix it. He’s only pointing fingers at what’s going on in — quote — ‘liberal states.’ I hope Donna Deegan can turn things around in Jacksonville, because these Republicans — we look at what they’re doing, as Democrats we say, ‘There are things you need to get your house in order about.'”

At the end of the discussion, Jesse Watters challenged Tarlov to show him video of a Florida city overflowing with the homeless.

“There are a lot of tent cities where everyone is defecating and everything, and shooting Fentanyl?” Watters asked. “I haven’t seen them in Florida. Show me the video,” he challenged.

“At Mar-a-Lago, maybe not,” Tarlov shot back.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

