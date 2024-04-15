Chaos Breaks Out In Georgia’s Parliament After Party Leader Clocked In The Head While Addressing Lawmakers

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chaos broke out in Georgia’s parliament Monday after the leader of the ruling Dream Party was punched in the head as he addressed lawmakers about a controversial law.

Mamuka Mdinaradze was jumped by opposition MP Aleko Elisashvili as he spoke at the podium about a contentious law on “foreign agents.”

After Mdinaradze was attacked, the whole parliament erupted with cabinet members running in all directions, yelling, and throwing punches.

According to Fox News Digital:

The “foreign agents” bill is controversial within Georgia and has been criticized by countries as a “Putin-style” import from Russia. A draft submitted last week calls for media and non-commercial organizations to register as being under foreign influence if they receive more than 20% of their budget from abroad. The measure is nearly identical to a proposal that the governing Georgian Dream party was pressured to withdraw a year ago after large street protests. The Georgian Dream party has insisted the law is necessary to combat what it derides as “pseudo-liberal values” imposed by foreigners, and to promote transparency.

Critics refer to the proposed Georgian bill as the “Russian law,” meant to crack down on dissidents, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin did with the imprisonment and death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Opponents of the Georgia law cheered Elisashvili outside the parliament building for instigating the attack.

Watch the clip above via YouTube.