Chip Roy Condemns Fellow GOP House Members Not Wanting To Impeach Mayorkas: They’re ‘Hiding Behind The Constitution’

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) on Thursday denounced Republicans holding out on impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for “hiding behind the Constitution,” and warned GOP leadership, “this is not going to go easily.”

“More Republicans have come to the understanding and realization that he indeed has committed high crimes and misdemeanors by virtue of not following in the duty,” Roy said about Mayorkas, as Fox’s Harris Faulkner interrupted, asking, “Who doesn’t think that, among Republicans?”

“There are a handful that are still holding on to, I think, an outdated perspective, and hiding behind the Constitution rather than enforcing it,” Roy said as Faulkner uttered, “Wow.”

Republicans trounced Mayorkas at a House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday, accusing him of “mismanaging the US-Mexico border and misrepresenting migration levels, but generally stopped short of explicitly calling for his impeachment,” Roll Call reported, adding:

Several House Republicans — including members of the Judiciary Committee — have filed articles of impeachment against Mayorkas that allege he has been “derelict” in his duties to secure the border. While referencing that language, most Republican lawmakers at Wednesday’s hearing avoided specifically calling for the secretary’s impeachment.

Politico reported that one GOP dissenter, Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), claimed that an impeachment trial would take Congress’s attention off of more pressing matters, adding, “The real issue is Joe Biden. … We need to get a new president in ‘24. That is the ultimate answer.”

The naysayers haven’t discouraged Roy, however.

“So, we’re going to go forward; the numbers are getting close,” Roy said. “But the main thing to remember is, I’m going to throw every ounce of my being to stop any continuing resolution and any funding of the Department of Homeland Security. Our leadership, Republicans, should be on notice, this is not going to go easily. We’re going to secure this border, or we’re going to damn well grind this place to a halt until they do.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com