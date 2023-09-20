Chip Roy Steamrolls Merrick Garland On ‘Bias’ Toward ‘Anti-Life Protesters’ During Chaotic Questioning

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) went after Merrick Garland in a chaotic line of questioning on a variety of issues during Wednesday’s House Judiciary hearing, including what Roy called the DOJ’s “bias towards pro-lifers over anti-life protesters.”

“Are you concerned that enforcement of the FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances) has been biased towards pro-lifers over anti-life protesters?” Roy asked, but didn’t let Garland answer.

“One-hundred-and-26 to four, by our count. And we’re asking information to be able to track down information on such prosecutions. But 126 times against pro-lifers versus four times for people who dare to question the issue of life.”

“I think —” Garland began, but Roy kept on going.

“I’ll just leave that out there just to say, that is the Civil Rights division at play. Meanwhile, we’ve got, you know, the very liberal progressive groups targeted as well. Senator [Ted] Cruz (R-TX) and I sent a letter to you asking for information about how the FBI informant had gone to a liberal group’s pro-life meeting, and yet, we didn’t get any response from you, so, I would ask if you’d respond to our letter that we sent back in March asking about FBI infiltrating such a meeting.”

“I don’t know what you’re referring to, but I will ask the office of Legislative Affairs to look into this letter,” Garland said.

Earlier, Roy badgered Garland about a “memo to address violence and threats of violence in connection with school personnel.” In the memo Roy said the DOJ labeled a man called Scott Smith as a “domestic terrorist,” who had since been pardoned by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R).

During the earlier portion of the hearing, Garland became incensed over the similar accusation from Rep. Jeff Van Drew that he and the DOJ were exhibiting anti-Catholic bias.

ROY: Have you rescinded the memo you that you issued in 2021, yes or no? GARLAND: What we are discussing — ROY: Have you rescinded the memo, yes or no? GARLAND: What we are discussing here occurred — ROY: Does the memo still exist, is it still going, yes or no. Has it been rescinded? GARLAND: The memo was intended to have meetings within 30 days — ROY: Has it been rescinded? GARLAND: Thirty days have finished, nothing has happened in more than a year and a half, with respect to that — ROY: It has not been rescinded!

“The answer is, it’s not been rescinded and you haven’t apologized for it!” Roy concluded.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

