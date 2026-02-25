Glenn Greenwald ripped Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for applauding President Donald Trump’s tough talk on Iran at the State of the Union address, with the veteran journalist on Wednesday arguing she was a “Classic Democrat” who can’t keep her hypocrisy in check.

“Elizabeth Warren came onto social media to feed her dumb liberal followers this pleasant-sound cliche about “No war with Iran,” then, a couple hours later, gave Trump a standing ovation during the most militant part of his speech about war with Iran,” Greenwald posted on X. “Classic Democrat.”

He included a picture of Warren standing up and clapping during Trump’s speech on Tuesday night. It included an arrow and red circle around Warren to make it easy for his followers to spot her in the crowd of lawmakers.

Greenwald’s comment was added to a Tuesday post from Warren that called for “No war” with Iran.

“The American people want President Trump to focus on making life more affordable for working families here at home, not sending our military into another endless war in the Middle East,” Warren added.

Elizabeth Warren came onto social media to feed her dumb liberal followers this pleasant-sound cliché about "No war with Iran," then, a couple hours later, gave Trump a standing ovation during the most militant part of his speech about war with Iran. Classic Democrat. https://t.co/PrX3KyanEN pic.twitter.com/FDya6dxThi — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 25, 2026

She made the post about three hours before Trump said he would not tolerate Iran continuing to develop its nuclear program.

“After Midnight Hammer, they were warned to make no future attempts to rebuild their weapons program and, in particular, nuclear weapons. Yet they continue starting it all over. We wiped it out, and they want to start all over again and are at this moment again pursuing their sinister ambitions,” Trump said.

He continued:

We are in negotiations with them. They want to make a deal, but we haven’t heard those secret words, “We will never have a nuclear weapon. My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain, I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon. Can’t let that happen.

Trump and Warren are longtime rivals, as anyone who even semi-follows American politics could tell you. The president has memorably dubbed her “Pocahontas” for exaggerating her claims of Native American ancestry.

But there have been signs that perhaps their relationship is improving. Not only did Warren stand up during his comments about Iran on Tuesday, but she also applauded when he urged Congress members to pass the Stop Insider Trading Act “without delay.”

That comes a month after Warren said Trump called her to talk about his plan for capping credit card interest rates as both Democrats and Republicans are increasingly focused on “affordability” heading into the 2026 midterms.

