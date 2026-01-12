Elizabeth Warren Says Trump Called Her to Discuss His Latest Price Caps

Talk about unlikely partners.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Monday said President Donald Trump called her to talk about his plan for capping credit card interest rates as both Democrats and Republicans are increasingly focused on “affordability” heading into the 2026 midterms.

Warren said she was open to working with the president on his plan — if he got Republicans to support legislation she supports.

Punchbowl News reporter Brendan Pedersen shared the Trump-Warren phone call news on X.

“After my speech, the president called me, I delivered this same message on affordability to him directly,” Warren said. “I told him that Congress can pass legislation to cap credit card rates if he will actually fight for it.”

She continued:

I also urged him to get House Republicans to pass the bipartisan ROAD to Housing Act, which passed the Senate with unanimous support and would build more housing and lower costs. No more delays. It’s time to deliver relief for American families.

That legislation was primarily sponsored by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and received support from Warren and other lawmakers from both sides of the aisle. It includes sections dedicated to boosting the supply of houses, making it easier for veterans to buy homes, and cutting regulatory red tape.

Trump on Friday demanded a 10% cap on credit card interest rates, citing “affordability” as the reason for the change.

He posted on Truth Social it should go into effect on “the one year anniversary of the historic and very successful Trump Administration.”

“Please be informed that we will no longer let the American Public be ‘ripped off’ by Credit Card Companies that are charging Interest Rates of 20 to 30%, and even more, which festered unimpeded during the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration,” Trump wrote.

His call to Warren stands out obviously, considering the two have traded barbs in the past. Trump notably nicknamed Warren “Pocahontas” for exaggerating her claims of Native American ancestry. But it looks like they may have found common ground, at least on one topic.