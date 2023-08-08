Republican Blasts ‘Pathetic’ Trump For Trying To Overturn Results In His State When He Was Lt. Governor

Former Republican Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan told CNN’s The Source on Monday that he had a “sea of emotions” led by “embarrassment” upon hearing former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in his state.

Duncan — who was subpoenaed to testify before a jury this month — told CNN host Kaitlan Collins that he felt like he “had a Dixie cup bailing water out of a boat” in an effort to “save the Republican Party” as Trump attempted to get his defeat to President Joe Biden overturned.

“The two things that just continue to catch me off guard, every minute of every day, was how coordinated so many of these things felt, but also how sloppy they were, and that to me is really what’s gonna unpack in all these state and federal indictments around,” he said. “They’re going to have to answer for these, you know, fly-by-the-seat-of-their-pants, off-the-hip moments where they were trying to basically, you know, subvert democracy.”

After Collins played the infamous audio clip of Trump pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find 11,780 votes, as well as Trump attorney John Lauro’s subsequent argument this month that Trump’s comments were merely “an aspirational ask,” Duncan said, “It sounds dangerous and pathetic in my opinion.”

He claimed, “In that moment, when I heard that audio tape for the first time, I had a sea of emotions, but probably led by embarrassment,” before noting, “We had a runoff for two U.S. Senate seats that Donald Trump eventually lost for us because of this pathetic attempt.”

Duncan concluded, “Look, like I said, we’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve got a lot of medicine to take. I think Republicans, like many other people in Donald Trump’s past, are gonna regret ever being associated with him.”

Watch above via CNN.

