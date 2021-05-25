Mitch McConnell Calls 1/6 Commission a ‘Purely Political Exercise,’ Says It ‘Adds Nothing to the Sum Total of Information’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell decried the proposed 1/6 commission as a “purely political exercise” on Tuesday.

The House voted last week to establish that commission, with 35 Republicans joining Democrats backing it.

McConnell publicly came out against it, and continued slamming it in a Tuesday press conference.

During the press conference, McConnell was first asked about his condemnation of Marjorie Taylor Greene for her outlandish comments comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust.

As for the 1/6 commission, McConnell swiped at the Democrats — noting they voted to impeach and convict former President Donald Trump — and pointed to the cases against many of the rioters currently underway.

“So what would an additional report be about?” McConnell asked.

He said the Democrats just want to continue “litigat[ing] the former president” for a while longer, calling the commission “a purely political exercise that adds nothing to the sum total of information.”

“All of these aspects of it are being dealt with in one way or another already,” McConnell added.

You can watch above (the relevant part starts at the 11-minute mark), via Fox Business.

