Senator Mitch McConnell dismissed Democratic efforts to create a bipartisan 9/11 style commission to look into the events that occurred before, during, and after the Capitol attack on January 6th.

But McConnell’s derisive words come in stark contrast to what he said on the Senate floor when he thoroughly condemned the January 6th actions of former President Donald Trump, calling out his “disgraceful dereliction of duty ” and calling for further investigations.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader McConnell called an outside January 6th commission a “purely political exercise” before accusing Democrats of wanting “to litigate” Trump through next year’s midterms.

But McConnell sang a completely different tune just 101 days before, during a Senate floor speech that came moments after Trump was acquitted on his second impeachment. As I wrote at the time, he delivered perhaps the best argument for convicting the former president for inciting the Capitol attack.

McConnell explained his “not guilty” vote on a very narrow constitutional procedural definition, but that explanation came after nearly 10 minutes of brutal condemnation of Trump, in which the top Republican Senator laid the responsibility of the deadly Capitol insurgence at his feet. McConnell’s speech went on for roughly 20 minutes, and the first half was dedicated to this brutal takedown of the actions of the former president.

“January 6th was a disgrace. American citizens attacked their own government,” he started. “They used terrorism to try to stop a specific piece of domestic business they did not like.”

“Fellow Americans beat and bloodied our own police. They stormed the senate floor. They tried to hunt down the Speaker of the House. They built a gallows and chanted about murdering the vice president,” he continued. “They did this because they had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth. Because he was angry. He had lost an election.”

He then said Trump’s actions that “preceded the riot were a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty.”

“There’s no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it.” he continued. “The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president. And having that belief was a foreseeable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories, and reckless hyperbole which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on planet Earth.”

And so it continued like that in a stunning condemnation, making it somewhat shocking that he would hold these statements until after he and other Republican senators voted to acquit.

In his February 13th speech. McConnell DID suggest, however, that Trump may still face a criminal investigation into his role in the deadly insurrection.

“President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he’s in office. He didn’t get away with anything yet,” McConnell stated. Then to make his point clearer, he repeated the word “Yet,” before adding “We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation. And former presidents are not immune from being accountable by either one.”

