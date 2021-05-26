Brian Sicknick’s Mother Wants to Meet With GOP Senators to Push Them to Support 1/6 Commission

The mother of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick wants to meet with Republican senators to push them to support the 1/6 commission.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday the Senate intends to vote to establish the commission this week. 35 House Republicans voted for it last week, but only a small smattering of Senate Republicans have been vocally supportive.

Gladys Sicknick wants to go to Capitol Hill to speak with them directly. Per Politico, she is requesting meetings with “every single Senate GOP office” Thursday to urge them to vote for the commission.

“Not having a January 6 Commission to look into exactly what occurred is a slap in the faces of all the officers who did their jobs that day,” Gladys Sicknick said in a statement provided to POLITICO. “I suggest that all Congressmen and Senators who are against this Bill visit my son’s grave in Arlington National Cemetery and, while there, think about what their hurtful decisions will do to those officers who will be there for them going forward.” “Putting politics aside, wouldn’t they want to know the truth of what happened on January 6? If not, they do not deserve to have the jobs they were elected to do,” she added.

Sicknick told the Washington Post, “My son has been gone for over four months and I want answers, that’s all.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has publicly said he opposes the commission, calling it a “partisan political exercise.” Senator Roy Blunt said it’s “too early” to create the commission, and Senator Ron Johnson said House Republicans only voted for a commission to look into the violent riots at the Capitol because of “media pressure.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]