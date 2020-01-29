The White House is reportedly ramping up its efforts to stop the publication of the upcoming book from President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton.

According to CNN’s Jake Tapper, who cited “sources familiar with the matter,” the White House issued a “formal threat” to Bolton in an effort to stop the publication of The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir — a book, still unreleased, that has become a central part of the president’s Senate impeachment trial.

On CNN, Wednesday, Tapper declared, “They’re trying to keep him from publishing the book. I asked the White House for comment, they declined. Neither Bolton nor a spokesman for his publisher Simon and Schuster responded to a request for comment.”

“There is right now a real effort by President Trump, not just to disparage John Bolton, not just by his allies to suggest that he’s a tool of the left, there is now an official letter from the White House to Bolton and his lawyers saying they should stop publishing this book, this book should not be published,” Tapper continued, adding that CNN “are trying to get a copy of this letter.”

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer then added that he’s “been told by other sources that the officials at the White House” are “especially concerned about the contemporaneous notes that he has, because he was a very, very detailed note-taker throughout the months he was the president’s national security advisor.”

