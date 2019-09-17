Corey Lewandowski announced a “potential” run for senate in New Hampshire on Tuesday, amidst his appearance before the House Judiciary Committee at its first impeachment investigation hearing.

In a tweet blasted out as his testimony was on recess, Lewandowski announced the launch of a website “to help a potential senate run.”

The website is simple: just a landing page with a giant photo of Lewandowski and his former boss, Donald Trump, along with a quote from the president: “I think Corey would be fantastic.”

New website just launched to help a potential senate run. Sign up now! https://t.co/WlI11PaQ7M — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) September 17, 2019

There have been reports for weeks that Lewandowski, once the campaign manager for Trump, is plotting a run in his home state of New Hampshire. Just moments for Lewandowski spoke before Congress, Politico’s Jake Sherman reported the existence of an FEC filing for a New Hampshire committee called “STAND WITH COREY.”

Lewandowski is testifying before the House today because of a bizarre episode detailed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report: in 2017, when Lewandowski was a private citizen, Trump tried to get him to deliver a message to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, demanding that he reverse his recusal from the Russia probe and rein in the investigation.

Trump also told Lewandowski, per the report, that he should inform Sessions he was fired if he refused to meet with him.

Lewandowski’s combative performance before the House Judiciary Committee is halfway through, but has already drawn plaudits from Trump, who tweeted “Such a beautiful Opening Statement by Corey Lewandowski! Thank you Corey!”

Such a beautiful Opening Statement by Corey Lewandowski! Thank you Corey! @CLewandowski_ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2019

