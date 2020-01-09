Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) defended fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Thursday after her on-stage dance moves became the subject of internet mockery.

I know your terrible advisers told you to be more relatable and dance but really the trick is just being your authentic self. No more no less @ewarren pic.twitter.com/iNSagQhqZH — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) January 9, 2020

warren’s rain dance still needs some work pic.twitter.com/23R6wtJ4zH — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) January 8, 2020

Elizabeth Warren: “We are on the brink of war with Iran.” Also Elizabeth Warren: *dances like she’s the Indian from the Village People* https://t.co/zXDztUFKJx — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) January 8, 2020

Who thinks this is “dance?” https://t.co/E40qT595Ld — Ann M. Little (@Historiann) January 9, 2020

In response, Booker posted, “Raise your hand if you know why people are trolling Elizabeth’s dance moves and not my dad jokes,” seemingly insinuating that the criticism of Warren’s dance moves were sexist in nature.

Raise your hand if you know why people are trolling Elizabeth’s dance moves and not my dad jokes https://t.co/SUsyIQDlPZ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 9, 2020

Several female users replied with raised hand emojis.

🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️ — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) January 9, 2020

🙋🏽‍♀️ — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 9, 2020

Other users clapped back at Kulinski — a vocal supporter of Bernie Sanders — and saw sexism in the criticism:

I honestly wonder if Secular Talk bro understands that the GOP attacks on AOC’s dancing and his attacks on Warren’s dancing come out of the same patriarchal lens. — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) January 9, 2020

As we all know, REAL authenticity takes the form of being a 78-year-old white dude hanging out with Cardi B in a nail salon. https://t.co/ns44AvaZ9o — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 9, 2020

An old man smiled at a bird and you lost your minds for like three months about it, please stop yelling at women for being happy in public https://t.co/4rXuHJ4ssD — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) January 9, 2020

Warren has become known for her awkward dances.

In August, the senator showed off some weird moves at a campaign rally to Aretha Franklin’s Respect.

She also delivers lengthy speeches about politics and policy, as she did in Brooklyn on Tuesday, accompanied by former HUD Secretary and recent Warren-endorser Julián Castro.

Watch Warren’s moves above via Elizabeth Warren for President.

