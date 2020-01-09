comScore

Cory Booker Defends Elizabeth Warren From Internet Mockery of Her Dance Moves

By Charlie NashJan 9th, 2020, 2:20 pm

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) defended fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Thursday after her on-stage dance moves became the subject of internet mockery.

Pelosi’s awkward dance moves were mocked by users on social media, including Justice Democrats co-founder Kyle Kulinski, who wrote, “I know your terrible advisers told you to be more relatable and dance but really the trick is just being your authentic self. No more no less @ewarren.”

In response, Booker posted, “Raise your hand if you know why people are trolling Elizabeth’s dance moves and not my dad jokes,” seemingly insinuating that the criticism of Warren’s dance moves were sexist in nature.

Several female users replied with raised hand emojis.

Other users clapped back at Kulinski — a vocal supporter of Bernie Sanders — and saw sexism in the criticism:

Warren has become known for her awkward dances.

In August, the senator showed off some weird moves at a campaign rally to Aretha Franklin’s Respect.

She also delivers lengthy speeches about politics and policy, as she did in Brooklyn on Tuesday, accompanied by former HUD Secretary and recent Warren-endorser Julián Castro.

Watch Warren’s moves above via Elizabeth Warren for President.

