Apparently, Sen. Elizabeth Warren doesn’t have a plan for dancing to Aretha Franklin.

Concluding her first campaign event in Minnesota, Aretha Franklin’s iconic classic “Respect” started playing over the loud speaker. And *shocker* Warren showed she has very little rhythm.

In an experience that can only be summed up as painfully white, Warren, bless her heart, looked just about like Seinfeld’s Elaine Benes dancing on that stage.

It seemed like at first Warren wanted to stick to her signature over-exasperated double-hand wave, but then she realized a woman of the people would have to give the people a few moves to the beat. There were some fist pumps, what appeared to be a half-slide, a little bit of throwing hands in the air. It’s the perfect awkward-mom moment we all know and love.

