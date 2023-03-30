D.A. Bragg Says He’s in Talks With Trump’s Attorney to ‘Coordinate His Surrender’

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg‘s office has been in touch with Donald Trump‘s camp to decide how to proceed with the former president’s surrender.

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal,” the statement read. “Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected.”

Thursday afternoon the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the former president on criminal charges. Bragg was reportedly investigating a hush money payment Trump allegedly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Trump posted on his Truth Social account, “These Thugs and Radical Left Monsters have just INDICTED the 45th President of the United States of America, and the leading Republican candidate, by far, for the 2024 Nomination for President.”

THIS IS AN ATTACK ON OUR COUNTRY THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE. IT IS LIKEWISE A CONTINUING ATTACK ON OUR ONCE FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS. THE USA IS NOW A THIRD WORLD NATION, A NATION IN SERIOUS DECLINE. SO SAD!

Team Trump at Mar-a-Lago was reportedly “in shock” over the indictment, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Fox’s Brett Baier interviewed Trump’s civil attorney, Alina Habba, about details on the former president’s imminent arrest.

My understanding is that because he is a former president and a current candidate, that the Secret Service would be involved in that. Obviously, this is not a normal individual. This is the first time in history that anybody has done this to a former president and candidate. So there will be a lot of coordination with the D.A. and the security team for the president, as well as his attorneys on that case. And, of course, yes, there would be, I wouldn’t call it a surrender, but there’s a process and an arraignment just like anyone else would do. And then you go from there and you have a motion to dismiss to basically go through a normal trial process, in which case he will be vindicated and this will get dismissed. And Alvin Bragg will have to sit here with this, the repercussions of his decision.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com