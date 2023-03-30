WATCH: Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Asks Trump Attorney For Details On Trump Arrest and Fingerprinting

Fox News anchor Bret Baier scored an interview with Trump attorney Alina Habba and asked her for details on former President Donald Trump’s arrest and processing following his criminal indictment.

News broke on Thursday afternoon that Trump has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

Within an hour of that news, Baier managed to book Habba, who handles civil matters for Trump but is in contact with the former president and his legal team, on Thursday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Special Report, and asked her about Trump’s state of mind and next steps:

BRET BAIER: Alina Habba, attorney for former President Trump. Alina, thank you for the time. Let me start with this. Can we definitively say that you’ve been informed officially of this indictment? And do you have the scope of the indictment from the prosecutors?

ALINA HABBA: No, I do not have the scope from the prosecutors. I’m his civil attorney. Obviously, I. I found out, frankly, minutes before it broke that, of the indictment. But I’m equally as shocked, I would say, as the rest of the world right now.

BRET BAIER: We saw and I read the former president’s statement, a lengthy statement here. What is, and you talk to him quite a bit. What is his state of mind about this?

ALINA HABBA: Well, Brett, I think we all are aware that this is probably the most legally pathetic case that we’ve seen. And just knowing the facts as I know them, based on comments to the press by people like Michael Cohen, who they’re resting their case on. I think his sentiments are that this is a result of him leading in the polls, doing incredibly well. He is the leading candidate, as we know. And when people are afraid of someone being successful and fixing the mess that our country is, they come after you. So this is the same thing that President Trump has been dealing with for years. And I can’t say that he’s surprised. I don’t think that would be how I would describe his state of mind. I think that he’s disappointed in what has become a sad day for our country.

BRET BAIER: There was some thought when it was announced that the grand jury was going to pause for a month that perhaps they were going to have to punt and take some time. And there were, there was reporting that there was some back and forth about whether to move forward with this indictment. Obviously, we are where we are today. Can I ask you about process and how that goes forward? Will there be a negotiation with the, Alvin Bragg’s office for the former president’s surrender, for his transport to New York to get fingerprinted, and a photo? How will that work?

ALINA HABBA: My understanding is that because he is a former president and a current candidate, that the Secret Service would be involved in that. Obviously, this is not a normal individual. This is the first time in history that anybody has done this to a former president and candidate. So there will be a lot of coordination with the D.A. and the security team for the president, as well as his attorneys on that case. And, of course, yes, there would be, I wouldn’t call it a surrender, but there’s a process and an arraignment just like anyone else would do. And then you go from there and you have a motion to dismiss to basically go through a normal trial process, in which case he will be vindicated and this will get dismissed. And Alvin Bragg will have to sit here with this, the repercussions of his decision. Yes.

BRET BAIER: But I mean, there will be an appearance in some way, shape or form in the New York City courthouse to do those process things, the fingerprinting and the photograph.

ALINA HABBA: That is my understanding.