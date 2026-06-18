Daily Wire Founder Destroys Tucker Carlson in Stunning Commentary: ‘Most Dangerous Man In American Politics’

Jeremy Boreing, the co-founder and former CEO of the Daily Wire, went off on Tucker Carlson during a podcast discussion this week and revealed the exact moment he knew Carlson was the “most dangerous man in American politics.”

Boreing made the comments on his podcast on Wednesday after NY Post columnist Karol Markowicz noted, “The first time I saw them ever disagree, Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro, was — Ben asking Tucker, ‘Would you ban self-driving trucks in order to save the jobs?’ And Tucker said, ‘Of course I would.’ And I was like, what? What are we talking about here?”

“That was 2018. Tucker said it in my office, and then on the show, the same conversation sort of played out organically, and then we set it back up on air,” Boreing said, adding:

And what Tucker actually — you know, the follow-up question was, “On what basis would you ban self-driving cars? The president doesn’t have that kind of authority.” And he said, “Safety.” And I said, “Well, but I think the premise is that self-driven cars would be safer.” We didn’t have them back then, but if we ever achieve autonomous driving, it’ll be safer than human driving. And he said, “Well, you didn’t ask me what’s true. You asked me on what basis I would justify outlawing self-driving cars.” And from that moment, from 2018 forward, Ben and I often said to one another that Tucker was the most dangerous man in American politics — not because he would lie for power. Anyone might lie for power under certain circumstances. To your point, all of a sudden — “fall short of the glory of God” is kind of like a core Christian concept, like the idea that Trump is flawed should come as no surprise. Everyone’s flawed. Anyone might lie for power. Anybody might lie for money. Anybody might lie to keep from getting caught in some sin. Tucker wasn’t being self-effacing or admitting to human frailty. He was saying, with a kind of boldness, “I would lie for power.” That’s much different than saying, you know — I mean, sure, I might lie for power — that’s not a plan. That’s an acknowledgement of something that’s wrong with me. And I think what Tucker was doing was different than that, and I think we’ve seen that. There’s no guilt. There’s justifying. The ends justify the means.

Watch the clip above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!