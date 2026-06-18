ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith snapped at a caller spouting anti-Trump rhetoric on Smith’s SiriusXM radio show, Straight Shooter with Stephen A., Wednesday.

“Stephen, I’d like to congratulate you for being the latest Black person to be called low IQ by President [Donald] Trump,” the caller, Joe, immediately began. “It’s quite a long and distinguished list of people.”

Last week, amid a days-long war of words between Trump and Smith, the president branded the sports commentator “an arrogant fool, a low IQ individual” and “‘dumb as a rock'” in a Truth Social post that also mocked Smith’s purported political aspirations.

Smith took a sip from his drink and appeared to sigh before cutting the caller off in what began as a seemingly calm rebuke:

I’m not going to fall for that. I’m not saying you are trying to. You’re not doing anything wrong, Joe. You are not inaccurate. … Let’s not use that as a reason and cause to engage in the racial dynamics of the situation. I’m not taking it that way. I don’t think that Donald Trump does this to Black people and not this to white people. I think Donald Trump does anything to anybody who is anti-Trump. He don’t give a d**n what color, ethnicity, race, or group you are associated with. He could care less. If you are not pro-Trump, you are his enemy, and he treats you like it. That is what I believe.

The caller doubled down, turning the “low IQ” insult around on Trump as he said, “But speaking of low IQ, a lot of people think Donald Trump is low IQ and stupid.”

Smith appeared to remain measured, even somewhat defensive of Trump, as he refused to “get caught up in that”:

I used to talk to him for years before he was ever running for president. Folks didn’t call him stupid then. When he was on Oprah Winfrey‘s show and he was friends with Whoopi Goldberg and others, people weren’t calling him dumb them. As a matter of fact, people were asking him if he would ever run for office because they thought he was smart and they thought he was bright, because in all likelihood, he probably was. At the end of the day, he’s older now, he’s 80 years of age, he might have lost his fastball. He must have lost his step. We don’t have to get into all of that. That feeds right into their hands, Joe.

He told the caller to “hurry up” as he asked to make a final point.

“Do you think somebody who graduates from the Wharton school … would know that you can’t lower the price of something below 100 percent? the caller said. “I just want to say that. Maybe someone should ask to see his college transcript.”

Smith had enough, declaring, “Now you pissed me off.”

He continued, clearly exasperated:

Let me ask you this question, Joe, what the hell is that going to accomplish? He is the president. Could you think of something that is actually going to effect his presidency? What is that going to do? All that’s going to do is make you feel good. It’s almost like a child, you get to say, ‘Nah nah nah nah nah, ha ha see I got your transcript.’ What the f**k does that mean? It doesn’t mean anything. Excuse my cursing. I apologize for that. But I’m pissed! It makes no sense. It’s childish! It accomplishes nothing! Come to me with an idea that accomplishes something!

Watch above via YouTube.

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