Dave Chappelle — who recently endorsed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and has been campaigning for him in South Carolina this week — said President Donald Trump is his daughter’s “first white president” and “she thinks the whites are doing a terrible job.”

“My daughter is 10. Trump is her first white president, and she thinks the whites are doing a terrible job,” said Chappelle to a group of Yang supporters.

She also understands that anyone can do their job as long as long as they’re an American and a patriot and committed, so we’re just trying to get the right guy in there,” he added. “That’s how I feel.”

CHAPPELLE’S SHOW OF SUPPORT: Dave Chappelle campaigned for Andrew Yang in South Carolina, telling CBS News he wants to inspire Yang’s supporters “to stand firm and be strong, no matter how unlikely people say things are.” https://t.co/YdNewr1zrs pic.twitter.com/mOOrcefLep — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 30, 2020

Earlier when asked if he hopes to win support from SC voters for @AndrewYang during his visit and show tonight, @DaveChappelle answered yes and reminded the group that there was once a senator from Illinois who “people didn’t think he could do it and he sure enough did it.” pic.twitter.com/SH8ct6XeVN — LaCrai Mitchell (@LaCraiMitchell) January 30, 2020

Yang announced Chappelle’s endorsement earlier this month in a Twitter post.

“Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang,” commented Yang, along with a picture of the two together. “You are the best. Let’s do this for our kids.”

Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang. You are the best. Let’s do this for our kids. 🙏👍 pic.twitter.com/HGznFG00kr — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 14, 2020

On Tuesday, at another stop for Yang, Chappelle told reporters that he didn’t see Trump supporters as his “enemy.”

“I don’t look at Trump supporters as my enemy at all. I understand why people voted for Trump I understand people are desperate,” he said.

