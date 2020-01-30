comScore

Dave Chappelle At Yang Event: Trump is Daughter’s ‘First White President’ and She Thinks ‘Whites are Doing a Terrible Job’

By Charlie NashJan 30th, 2020, 5:57 pm

Dave Chappelle — who recently endorsed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and has been campaigning for him in South Carolina this week — said President Donald Trump is his daughter’s “first white president” and “she thinks the whites are doing a terrible job.”

“My daughter is 10. Trump is her first white president, and she thinks the whites are doing a terrible job,” said Chappelle to a group of Yang supporters.

She also understands that anyone can do their job as long as long as they’re an American and a patriot and committed, so we’re just trying to get the right guy in there,” he added. “That’s how I feel.”

Yang announced Chappelle’s endorsement earlier this month in a Twitter post.

“Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang,” commented Yang, along with a picture of the two together. “You are the best. Let’s do this for our kids.”

On Tuesday, at another stop for Yang, Chappelle told reporters that he didn’t see Trump supporters as his “enemy.”

“I don’t look at Trump supporters as my enemy at all. I understand why people voted for Trump I understand people are desperate,” he said.

