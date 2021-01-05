David Perdue and Jon Ossoff Runoff in Georgia: Who is Winning the Senate Election?

The polls are now closed in Georgia, where two runoff elections will determine control of the Senate.

As election workers count the votes, all eyes are on the races between Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff; Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Perdue’s Senate term expired Sunday. Loeffler was appointed to her Senate seat last year by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

David Perdue, a businessman who was elected to the Senate in 2015, and Jon Ossoff, a 33-year-old Democrat, both failed to receive more than 50% of the vote last November — triggering this runoff.

It’s still early, but the numbers look good thus far for Democrats, who are outperforming turnout expectations.

Democrats need to win both seats to take control of the Senate. If they do, they will control the presidency as well as both houses of Congress.

The Senate runoffs come the day before Congress certifies Joe Biden’s election victory, a necessary step before the president-elect is inaugurated on January 20. A number of Republicans have said they plan on objecting to Biden’s electors in states being contested by Trump, a futile effort that has been rejected by Mitch McConnell and is certain to fail.

Loeffler and Perdue have both backed the plan, in a sign of loyalty to Trump, who has browbeaten many Republicans into lockstep behind his quest to steal the election from Biden.

Watch live coverage of the elections above, via ABC News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]