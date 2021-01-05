During Election night coverage of the Georgia senate runoffs, CNN anchor Jake Tapper used the early election returns to thoroughly dismantle President Donald Trump’s fraud conspiracies alleging “massive dumps” of illegal votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

With roughly one-quarter of the precincts reporting in the Georgia senate special elections, Tapper took a break from John King’s “magic wall” election count analysis to condemn Trump’s argument about vote counting, which essentially claims results that change throughout the night are indicative of fraud.

“I want to make a point to help our viewers understand how morally and intellectually bankrupt the argument President Trump and so many Congressional Republicans. are making. We could stop counting votes right now in Georgia,” Tapper said. “We can stop counting right now and Warnock and Ossoff would win. But we wouldn’t do that because we’re still counting ballots. This is the argument that President Trump and at least 126 House Republicans have made, which is that on Tuesday night, when they went to bed, Trump was up in Michigan and Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and Georgia and Arizona but more votes came in and suddenly Joe Biden took the lead.”

“Yeah, more votes came in and that’s what happened. We’re going to watch the reverse happens here,” Tapper explained, since Georgia is now counting early and absentee ballots first in these special elections. “I don’t know who’s going to win the two senate races. It is going to be a lot closer and perhaps Perdue and Loeffler will pass Warnock and Ossoff. I don’t know. I have no idea what’s going to happen.”

“That’s what’s an election is, you count all the ballots. One of the main arguments in the Texas attorney general lawsuit that the Supreme Court basically went like this to and threw out the wind…” and at that, Tapper crumbled up a piece of paper and dismissively tossed it aside. “They argued there is no way that Donald Trump could be up in all of these states, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, et cetera, there is no way it can happen and all these votes coming in in the middle of the night and Joe Biden takes the lead. But of course there’s a way. The way is you count all the ballots.”

“It’s very frustrating to watch this double standard,” Tapper lamented.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

