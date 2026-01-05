BREAKING: Tim Walz Drops Out of Minnesota Governor Race

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced he was officially ending his re-election bid and dropping out of the gubernatorial race.

News of Walz’s decision was reported Monday morning by Axios. The report cited “mounting pressure from fellow Democrats” and “sagging approval ratings” for the two-term governor.

The Axios report continued:

The reversal, which came amid mounting pressure from fellow Democrats, marks a major shake-up in Minnesota politics heading into the 2026 midterms. Walz, the 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee, announced in September that he would run for an unprecedented third consecutive term as governor. But sagging approval ratings and intensified scrutiny into fraud in state programs in recent months has fueled nerves among Democrats and calls for Walz to step aside.

Hours earlier, there were rumblings that Walz was considering dropping out. Minnesota political analyst Blois Olson claimed the governor was likely to make the decision, adding that Walz recently met with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D).

As noted in the Axios report, Walz’s administration has come under increased scrutiny due to the welfare scandal plaguing his state. The governor has argued that he has been working to root out fraud, but that hasn’t stopped Republicans — both in his state and across the country — for pouncing on the situation.