Dem Senator Gets Reality Check After Bragging It ‘Doesn’t Matter’ To Her How High Gas Prices Are, Thanks to Electric Car

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) was given a quick reality check on social media after she bragged at a congressional hearing that she doesn’t need to worry about record inflation bumping gas prices up over $4 dollars a gallon in every state because she can ignore those prices all the way from Michigan to Washington D.C.

Stabenow pushed for an all-electric car future at the Senate Finance Committee hearing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday.

“I just have to say just on the issue of that at gas prices; after waiting for a long time to have enough chips in this country to finally get my electric vehicle, I got it and drove it from Michigan to here this last weekend and went by every single gas station. It didn’t matter how high it was,” the senator said with a smile.

She added that she’s looking forward to a future where people are not dependent on the “whims of the oil companies and international markets.”

While many activists have pushed for an energy future less reliant on oil amidst prices continually rising at the pump, it’s a bit difficult to swing the tens of thousands of dollars needed for an electric vehicle when you’re already struggling keeping up with the cost of a gallon of gas.

“Average cost of an electric car: $56,000. Median household income in Michigan: $59,234,” conservative commentator Greg Price tweeted in reaction to the senator’s comments.

“This lady is the rare, very special combination of smug, stupid, insane and evil,” podcaster and comedian Dave Rubin added.

Other conservative critics were equally shocked at Stabenow’s casual bragging about her apparently already living in the future most others can’t afford enjoying.

