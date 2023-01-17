Democrat Targeted By Republican Candidate’s Shooting Rampage Reacts to Stolen Election Theory: ‘I Am Still Shocked’

A Democrat lawmaker allegedly targeted by a former Republican candidate in a series of shootings told CNN on Tuesday that she is “still shocked” after the man’s arrest.

Solomon Pena ran unsuccessfully for a House seat in the midterms and allegedly targeted multiple Democrat officials from December 4 to January 3 in shootings at their homes. One of the people targeted, Bernadillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, told CNN she believes Pena’s election fraud conspiracy theories about his own race fueled his actions and she detailed a confrontation the Republican had with her at her home leading up to the shootings. Barboa’s home was reportedly hit in early December with eight bullets in a shooting.

Barboa revealed Pena confronted her before the December shooting at her home and he threw election fraud conspiracy theories at her.

“I am still shocked,” she told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

Barboa said:

“He came to my house after the election, and he is an election denier and he weaponized those dangerous thoughts to threaten me and others causing serious trauma. He was saying that the elections can fake. That really speaking radically. I didn’t feel threatened at the time but I did feel like he was erratic.”

Others targeted included state Reps. Linda Lopez and Javier Martínez.

Pena was arrested by New Mexico police on Monday. He is accused of hiring multiple men to carry out the shootings at various homes of political opponents.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller confirmed at a press conference that the shootings were motivated by politics.

“They were dangerous attacks not only to these individuals … but, fundamentally, also to democracy,” he said, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

