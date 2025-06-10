Department of Homeland Security Responds After Fashion Critic Who Mocked Trump’s Clothes Reveals He’s Undocumented

The Department of Homeland Security responded with a cryptic post this week after fashion critic Derek Guy – a prominent critic of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance’s clothing – revealed he is an undocumented immigrant.

“I debated whether to share my story on here, but I guess I will,” wrote Guy in a social media post on Sunday:

My family escaped Vietnam after the Tet Offensive and went through an arduous journey that eventually landed them in the Canada. My father worked there for a time as a janitor; my mother, a secretary. When work fell through, my dad was offered to work with his sister in the United States, so he went, as our family needed money. He ended up staying in the US longer than he was supposed to — not knowing immigration laws — and asked my mom to come be with him. Of course, she went and carried me over the border while I was still a baby. I’m still unsure whether we technically broke an immigration law. The border between Canada and the United States was pretty porous (as it is today, for the most part). But either way, since I came here without legal documentation, I eventually fell into the category of being an undocumented immigrant.

Guy went on to reveal that his “lack of legal immigration” had “made every interaction with the law much scarier” and “taken an emotional toll” on him over the years, before criticizing Trump’s “unreasonable” and “inhumane” deportation of illegal immigrants.

While Guy received support from his 1.3 million followers, his post also attracted the attention of the DHS, which responded with a cryptic Spy Kids GIF showing a pair of spy glasses zooming in.

Vance also reacted to the news with his own GIF of actor Jack Nicholson grinning – a post which many social media users interpreted as a sign that the Trump administration was looking into deporting Guy.

Guy has repeatedly criticized both Trump and Vance’s dress sense in a number of viral social media posts complaining about “too slim” suits, “too large” collars, and distracting ties. In July 2024, Guy also wrote an article for Politico accusing Vance of copying Trump’s style.

a lot of men's tailoring nowadays looks bad bc it's too shrunken and lacks structure. you can see this in trump and kirk. since kirk's clothes are too shrunken and soft, it looks like he was dunked into water while wearing the suit, put through a tumble dry, and then dunked again https://t.co/wQPQw7KsWn pic.twitter.com/VxGmkJMQb6 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 29, 2025

i spoke to a bespoke tailor about this and he confirm: jd vance's pants are too slim, hence why they ride up on him like this https://t.co/dZmbrvxbV7 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) March 12, 2025

vance's jackets don't hug him very well. this might be because his jacket's collar is too large. you can see this in the fourth slide. xi jinping's jacket is properly seated on his neck; biden's collar is a touch too large, although not as bad as vance's https://t.co/cYmucb9VVl pic.twitter.com/w6dFbZlru8 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 31, 2024

Guy has also repeatedly criticized Trump’s politics, as well as the fashion sense of senior Trump administration officials, including White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – who he described as “the worst dressed major politician” during the 2024 election cycle.