GOP Senator Accidentally Compliments Gavin Newsom in Bungled Roast Attempt

An attempted roast of California Governor Gavin Newsom by Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) went haywire, resulting in the senator unwittingly saying Newsom is doing a good job, or at least not a bad one.

Protests in Los Angeles continued on Tuesday as demonstrators protested raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. On Friday, ICE agents conducted sweeps in the city’s garment district and outside a Home Depot. One of the people detained is a U.S. citizen who is nine months pregnant. She has since been released and said agents “shoved her.”

In response to the protests, President Donald Trump federalized 4,000 National Guard soldiers and sent 700 Marines to California over Newsom’s objections. The governor gave a primetime address on Tuesday night as Mullin appeared on Hannity on Fox News. Sean Hannity attempted to air the speech, but it was marred by audio issues on the governor’s end.

“He’s having a little bit of difficulty,” Hannity said.

“This is probably the best thing that could happen to him,” Mullin quipped. “But it shows how bad the state’s being ran, too, right?”

Having delivered one decent roast, the senator tried another. But it did not go smoothly, as the convoluted phrasing resulted in Mullin essentially saying Newsom sucks at being the most terrible governor:

The guy absolutely should be thanking President Trump right now for trying to restore order because the only thing Governor Newsom is good at right now is sucking at being number one at being a terrible governor. I mean, that is it.

Mullin went on to say Newsom “ran California into the ground.”

“Why isn’t California thriving like the rest of the country?” he asked. “Well, because they have a blue state ran by a woke DEI agenda that doesn’t support law and order. And thank God we have a president that’s willing to stand up for the people of Los Angeles even if they may not have supported him.”

Watch above via Fox News.