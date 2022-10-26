DeSantis Campaign Reportedly Angry at Trump Over Rally ‘Snub’: It’s ‘An Elbow to Ron’s Throat’

Multiple people close to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) are reportedly angry at former President Donald Trump for throwing a rally in Florida two days before the election.

Trump announced a Nov. 6 rally in Miami for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) Wednesday evening in an email to his followers.

“President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, hosts a ‘Get Out the Vote Rally’ in support of endorsed candidate and special guest Senator Marco Rubio in Florida, where his 2022 endorsement record is currently undefeated, 19-0,” a statement read. It added:

President Trump delivered a historic red wave for Florida in the 2018 midterms with his slate of endorsed candidates up and down the ballot and molded the Sunshine State into the MAGA stronghold it is today. Thanks to President Trump, Florida is no longer a purple state; it’s an America First Red State.

Notably absent was the name DeSantis, who won Florida in 2018 by a razor-thin margin with Trump’s endorsement.

According to Politico, some of the governor’s staffers are angry:

The apparent snub angered some people within DeSantis’ orbit, who complained that the Florida governor’s team was not informed of the rally prior to Trump announcing it. The timing of the Trump and Rubio event means any campaign event DeSantis holds that day won’t get as much attention during the all-important final stretch of the 2022 midterms.

One person close to DeSantis said Trump is “hijacking” a crucial day from DeSantis, who might or might not challenge him for the GOP nomination for president in 2024.

“You’ve got the Sunday before Election Day totally hijacked by Trump parachuting in on Trump Force One taking up the whole day,” someone described as a consultant said. “No Republican could go to a DeSantis event that day. None. And DeSantis won’t be here? This is big.”

Another person who was reported to be close to DeSantis said the Miami rally is an “an elbow to Ron’s throat.”

Someone close to the former president told Politico there is no bad blood between the two men

