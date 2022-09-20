Dog the Bounty Hunter Tells Christian Conference ‘Cheater’ Biden Could Commit Suicide After GOP Wins Midterms

Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, believes a Republican Party sweep is coming in the midterm elections, and President Joe Biden may commit suicide after it happens.

Chapman’s comments came while he was speaking at the “Opening the Heavens” conference this month, and the video was flagged on Twitter by the account Right Wing Watch. Chapman, known for TV shows like Dog the Bounty Hunter, referenced election “cheaters” in the government and appeared to suggest Biden could commit suicide after November, drawing a comparison to Adolf Hitler.

“Wait until November. I don’t care how many ballot boxes there are. I don’t care how they try to cheat. Wait until you see what happens,” the reality TV star said.

He then made his comparison between Biden and Hitler, claiming the “cheaters” are going to be caught, including the president.

“If you remember, Hitler committed suicide. You know why? Because he was caught. You know what’s going to happen? They’re going to catch these cheaters, and I’m not saying with my mouth or my tongue that he’s going to commit suicide, but you never know,” he said with a smile.

At another point during the event, Chapman referred to Biden as a “freak” who “stole” the 2020 presidential election, echoing unproven claims made often by former President Donald Trump at rallies and on Truth Social. Chapman said he prayed after the 2020 presidential election, asking why God would let Biden beat Trump.

“I prayed, Lord, why have you led us this way? Why did you let that freak steal the election?” he asked.

Chapman also referred to the president as “little Hitler” when making his claims about the election.

“There’s nothing we could have done about it. Not at all … because now, little Hitler, we are going to show you God’s manifestation,” he told the cheering crowd.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com