Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) repeatedly asked Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz whether Attorney General William Barr provided any evidence that caused him to change his mind on his report about the FBI’s investigation into President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Wednesday.

“FBI Director Wray provided a written response to your report accepting all of your findings, and these include the key finding that there was ‘an authorized purpose, an actual factual predication for the investigation.’ By contrast, Attorney General Barr expressed his doubt about the legitimacy of the FBI’s investigation in press statements. Did Attorney General Barr provide any evidence that caused you to alter this key finding that the FBI investigation had an adequate predicate?” asked Feinstein.

“No, we stand by our finding,” replied Horowitz.

“Did your office ask Attorney General Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham to share whatever evidence they had that might be relevant to your investigation?” Feinstein questioned, to which Horowitz responded, “We asked Mr. Durham to do that.”

Feinstein pushed, “And what about Attorney General Barr?”

“And Attorney General Barr,” Horowitz declared.

Feinstein then enquired, “So nothing they could provide altered your office’s conclusion that the FBI did not place spies in the Trump campaign?”

“None of the discussions changed our findings here,” Horowitz remarked.

Shortly after, Feinstein asked again whether Barr or Durham presented “anything that altered your findings.”

“No,” Horowitz replied.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

