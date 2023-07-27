‘Didn’t Realize Debate Had Just Ended’: Spokesperson Defends Dianne Feinstein After Confused Moment

A spokesperson for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) defended the 90-year-old senator in a statement after she seemingly became confused during a Senate vote and had to be told by a colleague to “just say aye.”

Feinstein made headlines on Thursday after she launched into a speech during a vote to increase the funding of the Department of Defense. While several people could be heard telling Feinstein to “just say aye,” the senator spoke for more than 30 seconds, seemingly confused, before finally voting yes.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Feinstein claimed, “The senator was preoccupied, didn’t realize debate had just ended and a vote was called. She started to give a statement, was informed it was a vote and then cast her vote.”

Reacting the incident, along with 81-year-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY)’s own moment on Wednesday — which saw him freeze for more than 30 seconds at a podium, before he was escorted away — Fox Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn said that the current Senate, “the oldest Senate in US history,” was “starting to act its age.”

Pointing out that there was “no age cap to serve in Congress,” Vaughn noted that the Senate was “one of the few places where you could retire at 65, run for office, and have a three decade long career ahead of you.”

