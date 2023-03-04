Donald Trump Boasts at CPAC GOP Before Him Ruled By ‘Freaks’: ‘Never Going Back to the Party of Paul Ryan’

Donald Trump took the stage at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference and declared himself and his MAGA movement the only future the Republican Party has.

A number of conservative politicians notably skipped CPAC, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and former Vice President Mike Pence. This year’s CPAC was hosted in National Harbor, Maryland and speakers included Trump loyalists like Steve Bannon, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Kari Lake, and others.

“We will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the communists … They actually hate our country. No walls, no borders, bad elections, no voter id. We will beat the Democrats, we will routethe fake news media, we will expose and appropriately deal with the rhinos. We will evict Joe Biden from the White House and we will liberate America from the villains and scoundrels once and for all,” Trump said at the top of his speech.

He took a swipe at Republican critics of his, like Paul Ryan, claiming they will never regain control of their party. Trump recalled when he first jumped into politics, the Republican Party was “ruled by freaks, neocons, globalists, open border zealots, and fools.”

“But we are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan and Karl Rove and Jeb Bush,” Trump said to applause.

Before Trump took the stage at CPAC, he took to Truth Social to mock the crowd size for 2024 opponent Nikki Haley’s speech.

“Congratulations to Nikki Haley on drawing such a large crowd at CPAC. As I told her, ‘Nikki, follow your heart!'” the former president wrote.

He also took aim at a dueling conservative event run by Club for Growth in Florida. That event notably drew DeSantis, who skipped CPAC altogether, and Haley.

“Club for No Growth is a ‘dud.’ Nobody interested. Big coverage and crowd at my CPAC Speech. People are tired of RINOS & GLOBALISTS. THEY WANT AMERICA FIRST!” Trump wrote.

