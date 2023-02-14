BREAKING: Nikki Haley Officially Announces Bid for 2024

Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley dropped her first campaign video to declare she will run for president in 2024.

Haley will officially announce her campaign on Wednesday, but Axios obtained early access to her first campaign video, where she outlines her view of America and her visions for the future. She talks about growing up as the daughter of Indian immigrants in a racially-segregated town but focuses on her prevailing message of American goodness.

“Some look at our past as evidence that America’s founding principles are bad. They say the promise of freedom is just made up. Some think our ideas are not just wrong but racist and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Haley declares in the video. “Even on our worst day, we are blessed to live in America.”

After speaking of American values, Haley notes that Republican presidential candidates lost the popular vote seven times in the last eight elections.

“That has to change,” she says. “It’s time for a new generation of leadership, to rediscovery fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride, and our purpose…I’m Nikki Haley, and I’m running for president.”

Haley’s entrance into the race makes her the first rival candidate to her ex-boss, former President Donald Trump, who declared his 2024 run after the 2022 midterm elections.

Watch above via Nikki Haley.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com