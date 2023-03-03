Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, where she told attendees that “wokeness is a virus more dangerous than any pandemic.”

The former South Carolina governor declared her candidacy last month in what is a direct challenge to her former boss, Donald Trump, under whom she served as ambassador to the United Nations.

Haley spent a portion of her speech railing against the Biden administration and all the attendant “wokeness” that allegedly goes with it.

“The only competition Democrats want, is the one on who’s most triggered,” she said. “We need families who are thriving and confident. But liberals have given them the highest inflation in 40 years and the lowest confidence in history. And we need our military to be stronger than ever. But what does Joe Biden have our troops doing? Taking gender pronoun classes.”

Haley went on to say wokeness has taken over the country in just two years.

“On Biden and Harris’s watch, this woke self-loathing has swept our country,” she continued. “It’s in the classroom, the boardroom, and the backrooms of government. We’re told our country is flawed, rotten, and full of hate. Joe and Kamala even say that America’s racist.”

To underscore her point, Haley dialed it up to 11:

Wokeness is a virus more dangerous than any pandemic – hands down.

She added, “America isn’t perfect, but the principles at the heart of America are perfect.”

