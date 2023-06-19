Trump Barred From Keeping, Posting to Truth Social Any Evidence From Classified Docs Case

A federal judge ruled in favor Monday of a Justice Department request to bar former President Donald Trump from sharing any of the evidence in his classified documents case with the public.

Special Counsel Jack Smith asked for the order so that neither Trump nor codefendant Walt Nauta can make public any evidence prosecutors have gathered that they share with the defense.

CBS’s Scott MacFarlane explained the significance of the ruling on Monday morning, saying, “The judge has ordered today that Donald Trump not be able to share, post or disseminate the materials in his case that are being handed over from the Justice Department to his legal defense team.”

“He can’t just put it out there on Truth Social or share it with America. Again, this is not unexpected, but it’s important for any number of reasons,” MacFarlane continued, adding:

First of all, it’s an order restricting access to evidence in a criminal case involving a former US president. We are in unchartered waters in that sense.

Trump was also banned from holding onto material related to the trial. “Defendants shall only have access to Discovery Materials under the direct supervision of Defense Counsel or a member of Defense Counsel’s staff. Defendants shall not retain copies of Discovery Material,” added Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart in the order.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in the case in which he has been charged with 37 criminal counts related to retention and mishandling of classified documents — including sensitive military documents prosecutors allege risked national security.

Watch the full clip above via CBC News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com