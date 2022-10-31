Joe Rogan Predicts Midterm Red Wave Will be Like Elevator Scene in ‘The Shining’

Joe Rogan shared his prediction for November’s midterm elections and admits Republicans might walk away with big wins.

During the Saturday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, he sat down with writer Bridget Phetasy to talk about the state of media and the upcoming midterm elections.

Rogan suggested that the election will be dominated by those in the silent majority.

When it comes to more divisive topics, Rogan suggests, “there are a lot of people that are afraid of talking about it. But they’re not afraid of voting about it. Because there’s a lot of people that are afraid of the reprisal. They’re afraid of getting attacked and they’ll silently, when they’re amongst friends going, ‘What the fuck is going on? Like, what is going on?’ And those people — that’s gonna be responsible for the red wave.”

“I think the red wave that’s coming, is be like the elevator doors opening up in The Shining,” Rogan said referencing the 1980 Stanley Kubrick horror film where a river of blood rushes out of hotel lobby elevators.

“That’s what I think. I think people are just like, ‘What the fuck are you saying?’ They’re making Republicans,” Rogan added.

“I don’t know how they’re doing it,” Phetasy replied. “I had a family member who’s a boomer and a die hard Liberal, and they told me when I was home this summer that they would vote for (Ron) DeSantis. And I’m like, How did you lose this person? How did you lose this person? This is a go to the ballot and vote blue no matter what, and you’ve lost even the Boomers!”

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com